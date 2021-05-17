A big warmup is in store with this week, with summer-like, near-record heat expected by the weekend.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Patchy fog early in the morning. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 5 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 51 degrees. Light south wind.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Light and variable wind.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees.

Saturday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 52 degrees; noon, 74 degrees, and 5 p.m., 79 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 5:53 a.m.

Sunset: 8:28 p.m.

Moon: Waxing crescent with 37 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

