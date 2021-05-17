A big warmup is in store with this week, with summer-like, near-record heat expected by the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Patchy fog early in the morning. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 5 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 51 degrees. Light south wind.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Light and variable wind.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees.
Saturday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 52 degrees; noon, 74 degrees, and 5 p.m., 79 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:53 a.m.
Sunset: 8:28 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 37 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.