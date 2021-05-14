After a cold start to May, seasonal warmth returns to Central Pennsylvania today and continues through next week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70 degrees. Calm wind becoming west around 5 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45 degrees. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers midday, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms beginning in the mid to late afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 67 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 69 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51 degrees.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 78 degrees.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 46 degrees; noon, 66 degrees, and 5 p.m., 69 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:56 a.m.
Sunset: 8:25 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 12 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.