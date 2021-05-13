Warm, dry weather is expected for today, with moderate temperatures continuing through the weekend, with a slight chance of showers in the afternoons.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Sunny, with a high near 68 degrees. Calm wind becoming north around 5 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42 degrees. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68 degrees. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: A chance of showers starting mid-afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Extended Forecast
Monday: A chance of showers starting mid-morning. Partly sunny, with a high near 71 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly clear, with a low around 50 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 41 degrees; noon, 65 degrees, and 5 p.m., 67 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:57 a.m.
Sunset: 8:24 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 6 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.