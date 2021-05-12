Mild daytime temperatures and chillier nights are expected to dominate the next few days.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Areas of frost very early in the morning. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 66 degrees. Calm wind becoming north around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40 degrees. Light north wind.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers and thunderstorms starting mid-afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68 degrees. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tomorrow night: Isolated showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69 degrees.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71 degrees.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48 degrees.

Monday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Monday night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 41 degrees; noon, 59 degrees, and 5 p.m., 64 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 5:58 a.m.

Sunset: 8:23 p.m.

Moon: Waxing crescent with 3 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

