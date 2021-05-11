Dry weather and decreasing winds will dominate the next few days, with moderate daytime temperatures and chilly nights.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees. Northwest wind 8 to 10 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 33 degrees. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tomorrow: Areas of frost early in the morning. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 66 degrees. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40 degrees.
Friday: A chance of showers after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 68 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Friday night: A chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 40 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47 degrees.
Monday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 36 degrees; noon, 54 degrees, and 5 p.m, 60 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:59 a.m.
Sunset: 8:22 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 1 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.