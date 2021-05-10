Breezy, cool and mainly dry weather will prevail through midweek.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Scattered showers in the afternoon. Areas of frost early in the morning. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a high near 54 degrees. West wind 5 to 14 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Patchy frost overnight. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees. Northwest wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Patchy frost early in the morning. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33 degrees.
Thursday: Widespread frost early in the morning. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 67 degrees.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Friday: A chance of showers in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 67 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Friday night: A chance of showers early in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 40 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43 degrees.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 71 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 37 degrees; noon, 51 degrees, and 5 p.m., 53 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:00 a.m.
Sunset: 8:21 p.m.
Moon: New moon.