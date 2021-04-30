A relatively pleasant weekend will give way to an unsettled pattern next week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Sunny, with a high near 61 degrees. West wind around 11 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49 degrees. West wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees. West wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers overnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Showers. High near 70 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Monday night: Showers. Low around 58 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tuesday night: Showers. Low around 55 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Wednesday: Showers. High near 67 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Wednesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 34 degrees; noon, 53 degrees, and 5 p.m., 59 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:11 a.m.
Sunset: 8:11 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 75 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.