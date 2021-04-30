A relatively pleasant weekend will give way to an unsettled pattern next week.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Sunny, with a high near 61 degrees. West wind around 11 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49 degrees. West wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees. West wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tomorrow night: A chance of showers overnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Showers. High near 70 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Monday night: Showers. Low around 58 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Tuesday night: Showers. Low around 55 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Wednesday: Showers. High near 67 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Wednesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63 degrees.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 34 degrees; noon, 53 degrees, and 5 p.m., 59 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:11 a.m.

Sunset: 8:11 p.m.

Moon: Waning gibbous with 75 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

Tags

Trending Food Videos