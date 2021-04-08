Early morning and late night showers are possible, but most of the weekend is expected to be mild.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Showers likely, mainly early in the morning. Cloudy, with a high near 62 degrees. Southeast wind 8 to 11 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50 degrees. Southeast wind around 7 mph.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67 degrees. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow night: Showers likely, mainly overnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Showers likely, mainly early in the morning. Partly sunny, with a high near 67 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 63 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45 degrees.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40 degrees.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 60 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 49 degrees; noon, 56 degrees, and 5 p.m., 61 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:44 a.m.
Sunset: 7:48 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 6 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.