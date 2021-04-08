Early morning and late night showers are possible, but most of the weekend is expected to be mild.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Showers likely, mainly early in the morning. Cloudy, with a high near 62 degrees. Southeast wind 8 to 11 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50 degrees. Southeast wind around 7 mph.

Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67 degrees. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tomorrow night: Showers likely, mainly overnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Showers likely, mainly early in the morning. Partly sunny, with a high near 67 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Sunday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Extended Forecast

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 63 degrees.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45 degrees.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40 degrees.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 60 degrees.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 49 degrees; noon, 56 degrees, and 5 p.m., 61 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:44 a.m.

Sunset: 7:48 p.m.

Moon: Waning crescent with 6 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

Tags

Trending Food Videos