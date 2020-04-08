Chillier temperatures and gusty winds will dominate the rest of the week, accompanied by sporadic rain showers.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Showers, mainly before 3 p.m. High near 51 degrees. West wind 9 to 17 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: A chance of rain showers, turning to snow showers overnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31 degrees. West wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: A chance of snow showers, turning to rain showers throughout the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42 degrees. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: A chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Sunday night: Showers, mainly later in the evening. Low around 46 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Monday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40 degrees.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 54 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 49 degrees; noon, 46 degrees, and 5 p.m., 46 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:43 a.m.
Sunset: 7:48 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 92 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.