High pressure will bring showers today, followed by a potent cold front tomorrow.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Partly sunny, with a high near 66 degrees. West wind 8 to 11 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers likely in the early hours of the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43 degrees. West wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Showers, mainly early in the day. High near 51 degrees. West wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: A chance of rain showers turning to snow showers overnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: A chance of snow showers, turning to rain showers throughout the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52 degrees.
Saturday night: A chance of showers in the early hours of the morning. Partly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 55 degrees; noon, 61 degrees, and 5 p.m., 62 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:45 a.m.
Sunset: 7:47 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 99 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.