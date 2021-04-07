Very mild, pleasant weather will continue, with some rain showers possible tomorrow.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70 degrees. Southeast wind 5 to 11 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: A chance of showers, mainly overnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49 degrees. Southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60 degrees. Southeast wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 70 degrees.
Saturday night: Showers likely, mainly overnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Showers likely, mainly early in the morning. Partly sunny, with a high near 67 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47 degrees.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 65 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46 degrees.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 52 degrees; noon, 64 degrees, and 5 p.m., 69 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:45 a.m.
Sunset: 7:46 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 12 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.