Very mild, pleasant weather will continue, with some rain showers possible tomorrow.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70 degrees. Southeast wind 5 to 11 miles-per-hour.

Tonight: A chance of showers, mainly overnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49 degrees. Southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60 degrees. Southeast wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow night: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 70 degrees.

Saturday night: Showers likely, mainly overnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Extended Forecast

Sunday: Showers likely, mainly early in the morning. Partly sunny, with a high near 67 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47 degrees.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 65 degrees.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46 degrees.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 52 degrees; noon, 64 degrees, and 5 p.m., 69 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:45 a.m.

Sunset: 7:46 p.m.

Moon: Waning crescent with 12 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

Tags

Trending Food Videos