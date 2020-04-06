A mild but wetter weather pattern will develop for Tuesday and Wednesday, followed by a stronger cold front which will shock us back to below normal temperatures for the end of the week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Cloudy, with a high near 62 degrees. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, then showers later in the evening. Low around 52 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 miles-per-hour after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Partly sunny, with a high near 66 degrees. West wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of showers early in the evening, then showers likely overnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55 degrees. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Thursday night: A chance of showers early in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Friday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 52 degrees.
Saturday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 43 degrees; noon, 56 degrees, and 5 p.m., 62 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:46 a.m.
Sunset: 7:46 p.m.
Moon: Full moon.