Mild, pleasant weather will continue, with spotty light rain showers at times.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 73 degrees. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly early in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51 degrees. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 67 degrees. Southeast wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Friday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: A chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 63 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 51 degrees; noon, 68 degrees, and 5 p.m, 73 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:47 a.m.
Sunset: 7:45 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 20 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.