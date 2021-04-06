Mild, pleasant weather will continue, with spotty light rain showers at times.

Progressland Outlook

Today: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 73 degrees. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly early in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51 degrees. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 67 degrees. Southeast wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tomorrow night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Friday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Extended Forecast

Saturday: A chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Sunday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Sunday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 63 degrees.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 51 degrees; noon, 68 degrees, and 5 p.m, 73 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:47 a.m.

Sunset: 7:45 p.m.

Moon: Waning crescent with 20 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

Tags

Trending Food Videos