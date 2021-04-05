Mild temperatures will continue before the pattern turns unsettled, with periods of light rain showers possible most of the week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67 degrees. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49 degrees. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68 degrees. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Thursday: A chance of showers in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Thursday night: Showers likely, mainly overnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Showers likely, mainly early in the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Friday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Saturday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 43 degrees; noon, 59 degrees, and 5 p.m., 67 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:48 a.m.
Sunset: 7:44 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 28 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.