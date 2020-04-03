A bright, clear weekend is expected, except for a slight chance of rain on Sunday.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 59 degrees. Calm wind.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42 degrees. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60 degrees. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38 degrees.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64 degrees.

Monday night: A chance of showers in the early hours of the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Tuesday night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Wednesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Wednesday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Thursday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 40 degrees; noon, 50 degrees, and 5 p.m., 58 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:51 a.m.

Sunset: 7:42 p.m.

Moon: Waxing gibbous with 82 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

