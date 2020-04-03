A bright, clear weekend is expected, except for a slight chance of rain on Sunday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 59 degrees. Calm wind.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42 degrees. Calm wind.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60 degrees. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64 degrees.
Monday night: A chance of showers in the early hours of the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tuesday night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Wednesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Wednesday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Thursday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 40 degrees; noon, 50 degrees, and 5 p.m., 58 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:51 a.m.
Sunset: 7:42 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 82 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.