Cool, blustery conditions are expected today, with showers possible.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54 degrees. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 21 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 34 degrees. Breezy, with a northwest wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 43 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Showers likely, mainly in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Monday night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tuesday night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Wednesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 48 degrees; noon, 51 degrees, and 5 p.m., 52 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:13 a.m.
Sunset: 8:10 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 84 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.