A bright, clear weekend is expected, except for a slight chance of rain later Sunday.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53 degrees. Northwest wind 8 to 11 miles-per-hour.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees. Light north wind.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees. Calm wind.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41 degrees.

Sunday: A chance of rain in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Sunday night: A chance of rain in the early evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Extended ForecastMonday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67 degrees.

Monday night: A chance of rain late in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Tuesday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Tuesday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Wednesday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 35 degrees; noon, 46 degrees, and 5 p.m., 51 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:53 a.m.

Sunset: 7:41 p.m.

Moon: Waxing gibbous with 72 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.