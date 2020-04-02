A bright, clear weekend is expected, except for a slight chance of rain later Sunday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53 degrees. Northwest wind 8 to 11 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees. Light north wind.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees. Calm wind.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41 degrees.
Sunday: A chance of rain in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of rain in the early evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended ForecastMonday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67 degrees.
Monday night: A chance of rain late in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 35 degrees; noon, 46 degrees, and 5 p.m., 51 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:53 a.m.
Sunset: 7:41 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 72 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.