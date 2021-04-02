A steady warmup will begin today, with above normal temperatures expected for Easter Sunday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 50 degrees. West wind 5 to 8 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35 degrees.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 64 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 68 degrees.
Wednesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Thursday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 24 degrees; noon, 42 degrees, and 5 p.m., 49 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:53 a.m.
Sunset: 7:41 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 60 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.