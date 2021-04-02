A steady warmup will begin today, with above normal temperatures expected for Easter Sunday.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 50 degrees. West wind 5 to 8 miles-per-hour.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35 degrees.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 64 degrees.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday: A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 68 degrees.

Wednesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Thursday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 24 degrees; noon, 42 degrees, and 5 p.m., 49 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:53 a.m.

Sunset: 7:41 p.m.

Moon: Waning gibbous with 60 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

Tags

Trending Food Videos