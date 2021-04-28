April will end noticeably cooler than the beginning of the week, with gusty winds and showers dominating the next two days.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible in the afternoon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. High near 70 degrees. Southwest wind 6 to 9 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 45 degrees. West wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Partly sunny, with a high near 56 degrees. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees. Breezy.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 61 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees.
Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 61 degrees; noon, 65 degrees, and 5 p.m., 68 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:14 a.m.
Sunset: 8:09 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 92 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.