April will end noticeably cooler than the beginning of the week, with gusty winds and showers dominating the next two days.

Today: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible in the afternoon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. High near 70 degrees. Southwest wind 6 to 9 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 45 degrees. West wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow: A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Partly sunny, with a high near 56 degrees. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees. Breezy.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 61 degrees.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees.

Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Monday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 61 degrees; noon, 65 degrees, and 5 p.m., 68 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:14 a.m.

Sunset: 8:09 p.m.

Moon: Waning gibbous with 92 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

