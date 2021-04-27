Rain will begin this afternoon, and showers and thunderstorms will dominate tomorrow.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80 degrees. West wind 8 to 11 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low around 60 degrees. West wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: Showers all day, with thunderstorms also possible in the afternoon. High near 71 degrees. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 58 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40 degrees.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 65 degrees.
Sunday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 60 degrees; noon, 74 degrees, and 5 p.m, 78 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:15 a.m.
Sunset: 8:08 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 97 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.