A warm front will pass over the state today and tomorrow, bringing summery temperatures, before clouds thicken and rounds of showers arrive late in the week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 6 to 11 miles-per-hour in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees. West wind around 6 mph.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. West wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Thursday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Extended Forecast
Friday: A chance of showers in the morning and early afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41 degrees.
Saturday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 43 degrees; noon, 68 degrees, and 5 p.m., 78 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:17 a.m.
Sunset: 8:07 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 99 percent of the moon’s visible disc illuminated.