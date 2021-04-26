A warm front will pass over the state today and tomorrow, bringing summery temperatures, before clouds thicken and rounds of showers arrive late in the week.

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 6 to 11 miles-per-hour in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees. West wind around 6 mph.

Tomorrow: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. West wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Thursday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Extended Forecast

Friday: A chance of showers in the morning and early afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41 degrees.

Saturday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Sunday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 43 degrees; noon, 68 degrees, and 5 p.m., 78 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:17 a.m.

Sunset: 8:07 p.m.

Moon: Waning gibbous with 99 percent of the moon’s visible disc illuminated.

