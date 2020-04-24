Cool wet weather is in store today through the weekend. A period of steady rain is expected tonight into tomorrow. A rain and snow mix is likely over higher elevations tomorrow night into Monday morning.

Progressland Outlook

Today: A chance of rain, mainly after 4 p.m. Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 59 degrees.

Tonight: Rain, mainly after 7 p.m. Low around 43 degrees.

Tomorrow: Rain. High near 48 degrees.

Tomorrow night: Rain. Low around 37 degrees. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday: A chance of rain early, then a chance of showers later in the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51 degrees.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60 degrees.

Tuesday night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees.

Wednesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60 degrees.

Wednesday night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 45 degrees.

Thursday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55 degrees.

Local Report

Temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 44 degrees; noon, 54 degrees; and 5 p.m., 57 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:19 a.m.

Sunset: 8:05 p.m.

Moon: Waxing crescent with 5 percent of the moon’s surface visible.

