Clouds will gradually increase today, with soaking rain expected tonight into Sunday morning before conditions dry out.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Rain likely in the afternoon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 64 degrees. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 9 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Rain. Low around 44 degrees. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Rain likely early in the morning. Partly sunny, with a high near 63 degrees. Light north wind becoming northwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 64 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees.
Thursday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 36 degrees; noon, 58 degrees, and 5 p.m., 61 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:21 a.m.
Sunset: 8:03 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 90 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.