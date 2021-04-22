Temperatures will begin to increase today, and gradually rebound over the weekend, with summer-like temperatures possible by the middle of next week.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 58 degrees. West wind 7 to 11 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tomorrow: Rain likely in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow night: Rain. Low around 45 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday: A chance of rain early in the morning. Partly sunny, with a high near 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 63 degrees.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53 degrees.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 31 degrees; noon, 52 degrees, and 5 p.m., 54 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:22 a.m.

Sunset: 8:02 p.m.

