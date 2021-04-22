Temperatures will begin to increase today, and gradually rebound over the weekend, with summer-like temperatures possible by the middle of next week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 58 degrees. West wind 7 to 11 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tomorrow: Rain likely in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Rain. Low around 45 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday: A chance of rain early in the morning. Partly sunny, with a high near 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 63 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42 degrees.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53 degrees.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 31 degrees; noon, 52 degrees, and 5 p.m., 54 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:22 a.m.
Sunset: 8:02 p.m.