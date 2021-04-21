Below average temperatures, brisk gusty winds, and frost/freeze will continue today.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 45 degrees. West wind 11 to 17 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32 degrees. West wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 59 degrees. West wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees.
Saturday: Rain likely in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday night: Rain. Low around 44 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: A chance of rain early in the morning. Partly sunny, with a high near 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 64 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40 degrees.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 73 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 28 degrees; noon, 42 degrees, and 5 p.m., 45 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:24 a.m.
Sunset: 8:01 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 73 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.