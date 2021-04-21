Below average temperatures, brisk gusty winds, and frost/freeze will continue today.

Progressland Outlook

Today: A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 45 degrees. West wind 11 to 17 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32 degrees. West wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 59 degrees. West wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees.

Saturday: Rain likely in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Saturday night: Rain. Low around 44 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Extended Forecast

Sunday: A chance of rain early in the morning. Partly sunny, with a high near 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 64 degrees.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40 degrees.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 73 degrees.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 28 degrees; noon, 42 degrees, and 5 p.m., 45 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:24 a.m.

Sunset: 8:01 p.m.

Moon: Waxing gibbous with 73 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

