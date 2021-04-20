Rain will dominate today, with bouts of rain showers possible tomorrow as well.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. High near 49 degrees. South wind 5 to 15 miles-per-hour becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tonight: Scattered rain showers in the evening, turning to snow showers overnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees. West wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 46 degrees. West wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers early in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 32 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 59 degrees.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: A chance of showers in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Saturday night: Showers likely, mainly late in the evening. Cloudy, with a low around 41 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Sunday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 43 degrees; noon, 43 degrees, and 5 p.m, 42 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:25 a.m.
Sunset: 8:00 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 62 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.