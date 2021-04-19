Today will remain mild and pleasant, before a deepening low pressure system brings significantly colder temperatures and rain showers tomorrow.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees. West wind 7 to 9 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly overnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42 degrees. North wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45 degrees. West wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 46 degrees.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60 degrees.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38 degrees.
Saturday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Sunday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 43 degrees; noon, 54 degrees, and 5 p.m., 62 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:27 a.m.
Sunset: 7:59 p.m.
Moon: First quarter.