Weather will begin to moderate today, with mild weather expected through Easter weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Sunny, with a high near 39 degrees. Northwest wind 9 to 14 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 22 degrees. West wind 3 to 7 mph.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50 degrees. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 64 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39 degrees.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 65 degrees.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 22 degrees; noon, 34 degrees, and 5 p.m., 38 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:55 a.m.
Sunset: 7:40 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 71 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.