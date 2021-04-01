Weather will begin to moderate today, with mild weather expected through Easter weekend.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Sunny, with a high near 39 degrees. Northwest wind 9 to 14 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 22 degrees. West wind 3 to 7 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50 degrees. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61 degrees.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 64 degrees.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39 degrees.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 65 degrees.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68 degrees.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 22 degrees; noon, 34 degrees, and 5 p.m., 38 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:55 a.m.

Sunset: 7:40 p.m.

Moon: Waning gibbous with 71 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

