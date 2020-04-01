Partly cloudy skies are forecast for today, with a gusty northwest wind, followed by a warmer, calmer weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Sunny, with a high near 52 degrees. Northwest wind 5 to 10 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34 degrees. Northwest wind around 7 mph.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56 degrees. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: A chance of rain in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of rain early in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68 degrees.
Monday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 33 degrees; noon, 46 degrees, and 5 p.m., 51 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:55 a.m.
Sunset: 7:40 p.m.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous with 62 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.