High pressure returns today with clearing skies and diminishing winds. Cold winds will sweep through the region late in the day tomorrow and again on Tuesday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of rain and snow showers before 10 a.m., then a slight chance of rain showers between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 47 degrees. Northwest wind 6 to 8 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 33 degrees. Light southwest wind.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 57 degrees. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers, mainly between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 55 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31 degrees.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55 degrees.
Wednesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Thursday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local Report
The temperatures forecast for today for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 33 degrees; noon, 41 degrees; and 5 p.m., 45 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:29 a.m.
Sunset: 7:57 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 18 percent of the moon’s surface visible.