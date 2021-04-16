Unsettled weather will plague central Pennsylvania through the upcoming weekend, bringing both clouds and sun, as well as periods of showers.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of showers early in the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54 degrees. Northwest wind 5 to 7 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37 degrees. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 58 degrees. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: A chance of showers late in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 52 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Wednesday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 32 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 38 degrees; noon, 48 degrees, and 5 p.m., 53 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:31 a.m.
Sunset: 7:56 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 24 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.