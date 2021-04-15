Temperatures will be much cooler today, and gradually rebound over the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49 degrees. West wind 8 to 15 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38 degrees. West wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55 degrees. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Tomorrow night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Sunday: Isolated showers early in the morning, then scattered showers late in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday night: Scattered showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39 degrees.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 35 degrees; noon, 44 degrees, and 5 p.m., 47 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:33 a.m.
Sunset: 7:55 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 16 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.