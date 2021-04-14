Showers are likely today, but the weekend promises a return to milder weather.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Showers likely, mainly in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53 degrees. Light west wind increasing to 8 to 13 miles-per-hour in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: A chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees. West wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51 degrees. West wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 57 degrees.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Sunday: A chance of showers in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38 degrees.

Monday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40 degrees.

Tuesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 45 degrees; noon, 49 degrees, and 5 p.m., 49 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:34 a.m.

Sunset: 7:54 p.m.

Moon: Waxing crescent with 10 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

Tags

Trending Food Videos