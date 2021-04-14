Showers are likely today, but the weekend promises a return to milder weather.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Showers likely, mainly in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53 degrees. Light west wind increasing to 8 to 13 miles-per-hour in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: A chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees. West wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51 degrees. West wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 57 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: A chance of showers in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38 degrees.
Monday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40 degrees.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 45 degrees; noon, 49 degrees, and 5 p.m., 49 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:34 a.m.
Sunset: 7:54 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 10 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.