Below normal temperatures will persist for the rest of the week, and probably into Saturday, with scattered showers likely.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47 degrees. West wind 5 to 9 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees. West wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of snow showers, turning to rain showers in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 44 degrees. West wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of rain showers, turning to snow showers overnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: A chance of snow showers, turning to rain showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Friday night: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 51 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 35 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Monday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 55 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 30 degrees; noon, 41 degrees, and 5 p.m., 46 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:34 a.m.
Sunset: 7:54 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 45 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.