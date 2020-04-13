Below average temperatures and snow and rain showers will dominate the weather this week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 48 degrees. West wind around 9 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: A chance of rain showers overnight, turning to snow showers in the earliest hours of the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees. West wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 47 degrees. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: A chance of rain showers, turning to snow showers overnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: A chance of snow showers, turning to rain mid-morning. Partly sunny, with a high near 46 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Thursday night: A chance of rain showers, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Friday: A chance of snow showers, turning to rain mid-morning. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Friday night: A chance of rain showers, then a chance of snow showers early in the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Saturday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 34 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 33 degrees; noon, 43 degrees, and 5 p.m., 47 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:35 a.m.
Sunset: 7:53 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 55 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.