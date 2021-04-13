Occasional bouts of rain showers will be in store through Friday morning.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of rain after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight: A chance of rain, mainly overnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42 degrees. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Rain likely, mainly in the afternoon. Cloudy, with a high near 49 degrees. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: A chance of showers early in the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38 degrees.
Sunday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 61 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 45 degrees; noon, 59 degrees, and 5 p.m, 62 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:36 a.m.
Sunset: 7:53 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 5 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.