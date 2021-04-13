Occasional bouts of rain showers will be in store through Friday morning.

Progressland Outlook

Today: A slight chance of rain after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tonight: A chance of rain, mainly overnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42 degrees. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Rain likely, mainly in the afternoon. Cloudy, with a high near 49 degrees. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow night: Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: A chance of showers early in the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60 degrees.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38 degrees.

Sunday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Sunday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 61 degrees.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 45 degrees; noon, 59 degrees, and 5 p.m, 62 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:36 a.m.

Sunset: 7:53 p.m.

Moon: Waxing crescent with 5 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

