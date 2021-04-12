A showery and seasonably cooler early-spring weather pattern will plague central Pennsylvania this week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64 degrees. Calm wind becoming west around 5 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44 degrees. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers, mainly later in the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Thursday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 57 degrees.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37 degrees.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 61 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39 degrees.
Sunday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 46 degrees; noon, 57 degrees, and 5 p.m., 64 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:37 a.m.
Sunset: 7:52 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 2 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.