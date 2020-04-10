A chilly but clear Easter weekend is expected, except for a slight chance of rain on Sunday.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51 degrees. West wind 9 to 11 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: A slight chance of showers in the early hours of the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64 degrees. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tomorrow night: Showers. Low around 52 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Monday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers. High near 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Monday night: A chance of showers early in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 48 degrees.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31 degrees.

Wednesday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 50 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Wednesday night: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Thursday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 31 degrees; noon, 43 degrees, and 5 p.m., 50 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:40 a.m.

Sunset: 7:50 p.m.

Moon: Waning gibbous with 84 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

