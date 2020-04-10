A chilly but clear Easter weekend is expected, except for a slight chance of rain on Sunday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51 degrees. West wind 9 to 11 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers in the early hours of the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64 degrees. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow night: Showers. Low around 52 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Monday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers. High near 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers early in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 48 degrees.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31 degrees.
Wednesday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 50 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Wednesday night: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Thursday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 31 degrees; noon, 43 degrees, and 5 p.m., 50 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:40 a.m.
Sunset: 7:50 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 84 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.