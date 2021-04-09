Unsettled weather will plague central Pennsylvania through the upcoming weekend, bringing more clouds than sun and periods of showers.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 71 degrees. Southeast wind 5 to 11 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Rain. Low around 56 degrees. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Rain and showers likely, mainly in the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70 degrees. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: A chance of showers midday. Partly sunny, with a high near 66 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers later in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 63 degrees.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42 degrees.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 60 degrees.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41 degrees.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 59 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 52 degrees; noon, 66 degrees, and 5 p.m., 70 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:42 a.m.
Sunset: 7:49 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 2 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.