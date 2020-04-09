Yesterday’s potent cold front is now joined by high pressure, bringing a cold, rainy day today, followed by a more pleasant weekend.

Progressland OutlookToday: Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance of sprinkles later in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42 degrees. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 21 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight: A chance of sprinkles early in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees. West wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50 degrees. West wind 8 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees.

Sunday: A chance of showers later in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Sunday night: Showers, mainly late in the day. Low around 48 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Extended Forecast

Monday: Showers, mainly early in the day. High near 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Monday night: A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Tuesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 52 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Tuesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Wednesday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 50 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 31 degrees; noon, 38 degrees, and 5 p.m., 40 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:42 a.m.

Sunset: 7:49 p.m.

Moon: Waning gibbous with 92 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

Tags