Yesterday’s potent cold front is now joined by high pressure, bringing a cold, rainy day today, followed by a more pleasant weekend.
Progressland OutlookToday: Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance of sprinkles later in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42 degrees. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 21 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight: A chance of sprinkles early in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29 degrees. West wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50 degrees. West wind 8 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees.
Sunday: A chance of showers later in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Sunday night: Showers, mainly late in the day. Low around 48 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Showers, mainly early in the day. High near 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 52 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 50 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 31 degrees; noon, 38 degrees, and 5 p.m., 40 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:42 a.m.
Sunset: 7:49 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 92 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.