Winterlike conditions are in store for the beginning of April, with snow showers and cold, gusty winds dominating today’s weather.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Snow showers, mainly in the afternoon. High near 35 degrees. Northwest wind 9 to 15 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight: Snow showers, mainly early in the evening. Low around 21 degrees. Northwest wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 37 degrees. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 24 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35 degrees.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 64 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41 degrees.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 31 degrees; noon, 34 degrees, and 5 p.m., 34 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:57 a.m.
Sunset: 7:39 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 81 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.