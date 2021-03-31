Winterlike conditions are in store for the beginning of April, with snow showers and cold, gusty winds dominating today’s weather.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Snow showers, mainly in the afternoon. High near 35 degrees. Northwest wind 9 to 15 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight: Snow showers, mainly early in the evening. Low around 21 degrees. Northwest wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 37 degrees. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 24 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52 degrees.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61 degrees.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35 degrees.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 64 degrees.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68 degrees.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 31 degrees; noon, 34 degrees, and 5 p.m., 34 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:57 a.m.

Sunset: 7:39 p.m.

Moon: Waning gibbous with 81 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

Tags

Trending Food Videos