Abundant sunshine, relatively light wind and the first taste of spring are in store this week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 55 degrees. West wind 6 to 8 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees. Light south wind.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of showers in the early hours of the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Thursday: A chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Thursday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Extended Forecast
Friday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 44 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 39 degrees; noon, 50 degrees, and 5 p.m., 51 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:35 a.m.
Sunset: 6:14 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 16 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.