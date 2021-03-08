Abundant sunshine, relatively light wind and the first taste of spring are in store this week.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 55 degrees. West wind 6 to 8 miles-per-hour.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees. Light south wind.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tomorrow night: A slight chance of showers in the early hours of the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Thursday: A chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Thursday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Extended Forecast

Friday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50 degrees.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30 degrees.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 44 degrees.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 39 degrees; noon, 50 degrees, and 5 p.m., 51 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:35 a.m.

Sunset: 6:14 p.m.

Moon: Waning crescent with 16 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

Tags

Trending Food Videos