A brisk cold spell will last the weekend before a big warmup begins Monday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of snow showers, mainly early in the morning. Partly sunny, with a high near 32 degrees. West wind 9 to 14 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 17 degrees. Northwest wind 3 to 8 mph.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 35 degrees. Light northwest wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 17 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56 degrees.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 60 degrees.
Wednesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Thursday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 22 degrees; noon, 29 degrees, and 5 p.m., 29 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:40 a.m.
Sunset: 6:11 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 45 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.