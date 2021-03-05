A brisk cold spell will last the weekend before a big warmup begins Monday.

Today: A chance of snow showers, mainly early in the morning. Partly sunny, with a high near 32 degrees. West wind 9 to 14 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 17 degrees. Northwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 35 degrees. Light northwest wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 17 degrees.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48 degrees.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56 degrees.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 60 degrees.

Wednesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Thursday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 22 degrees; noon, 29 degrees, and 5 p.m., 29 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:40 a.m.

Sunset: 6:11 p.m.

Moon: Waning crescent with 45 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

