Today will bring the first rain of the week, with weather remaining unsettled through tomorrow.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Rain. High near 58 degrees. Light and variable wind becoming south around 6 miles-per-hour in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Rain, turning to snow overnight. Low around 29 degrees. Northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Tomorrow: A chance of snow and rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36 degrees. Northwest wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Snow showers likely, mainly early in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 41 degrees.
Friday night: Clear, with a low around 25 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 48 degrees; noon, 54 degrees, and 5 p.m, 54 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:58 a.m.
Sunset: 7:38 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 90 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.