Warm, dry weather is expected for today, before a cold front brings rain and possibly snow showers to the area Wednesday and Thursday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Sunny, with a high near 66 degrees. Light and variable wind becoming south 8 to 13 miles-per-hour in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Tonight: A chance of showers overnight. Increasing clouds, with a low around 46 degrees. South wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tomorrow: Showers and rain. High near 57 degrees. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Rain, possibly mixed with snow. Low around 28 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Thursday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 38 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Thursday night: A chance of snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 20 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 42 degrees.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 24 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 29 degrees; noon, 53 degrees, and 5 p.m., 62 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:00 a.m.
Sunset: 7:37 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 96 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.