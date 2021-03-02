An extended period of dry weather is expected to last through early next week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Sunny, with a high near 47 degrees. West wind 7 to 10 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: A slight chance of snow showers in the early hours of the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28 degrees. Northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny, with a high near 37 degrees. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 18 degrees.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 38 degrees.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23 degrees.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 44 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 27 degrees; noon, 42 degrees, and 5 p.m., 44 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:44 a.m.
Sunset: 6:07 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 78 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.