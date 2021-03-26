Today is expected to be bright and clear but showers and a few thunderstorms are likely tomorrow.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64 degrees. West wind 5 to 8 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Showers likely overnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50 degrees. South wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Showers, mainly in the morning. High near 64 degrees. South wind 7 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers early in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 31 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 52 degrees.
Monday night: Clear, with a low around 32 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 62 degrees.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42 degrees.
Wednesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Wednesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Thursday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 42 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 43 degrees; noon, 55 degrees, and 5 p.m., 62 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:05 a.m.
Sunset: 7:34 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 98 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.