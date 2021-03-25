Showers and high winds are likely today, before conditions dry out Saturday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mostly in the morning. High near 59 degrees. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 25 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39 degrees. West wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64 degrees. West wind around 8 mph.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers in the early hours of the morning. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Showers likely, mainly midday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of showers before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 31 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 48 degrees.
Monday night: Clear, with a low around 28 degrees.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 60 degrees.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40 degrees.
Wednesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 59 degrees; noon, 57 degrees, and 5 p.m., 53 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:07 a.m.
Sunset: 7:33 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 93 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.