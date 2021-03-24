A period of dry weather today will give way to rain showers tonight and Friday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Patchy fog early in the morning. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 73 degrees. South wind 3 to 8 miles-per-hour.
Tonight: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm overnight. Low around 54 degrees. South wind around 9 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm early in the morning. High near 61 degrees. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60 degrees.
Saturday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of showers early in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31 degrees.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 49 degrees; noon, 66 degrees, and 5 p.m., 70 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:08 a.m.
Sunset: 7:32 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 86 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.