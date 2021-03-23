Today will bring the first rain of the week, with weather remaining mild but unsettled through the end of the work week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Rain likely early in the morning, turning to drizzle. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61 degrees. Light east wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 miles-per-hour in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Patchy drizzle in the early evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49 degrees. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 71 degrees. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Showers, mainly in the early hours of the morning. Low around 54 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday: Showers, mainly in the morning. High near 68 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Friday night: A chance of showers early in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42 degrees.
Sunday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 47 degrees; noon, 56 degrees, and 5 p.m, 60 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 7:10 a.m.
Sunset: 7:30 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 78 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.