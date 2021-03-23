Today will bring the first rain of the week, with weather remaining mild but unsettled through the end of the work week.

Today: Rain likely early in the morning, turning to drizzle. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61 degrees. Light east wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 miles-per-hour in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Patchy drizzle in the early evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49 degrees. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Tomorrow: A chance of showers in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 71 degrees. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow night: Showers, mainly in the early hours of the morning. Low around 54 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers, mainly in the morning. High near 68 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Friday night: A chance of showers early in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Extended Forecast

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60 degrees.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42 degrees.

Sunday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Sunday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52 degrees.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 47 degrees; noon, 56 degrees, and 5 p.m, 60 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 7:10 a.m.

Sunset: 7:30 p.m.

Moon: Waxing gibbous with 78 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

